Have you ever needed to copy a directory structure without copying the files? TreeCopy now makes this possible. Our small program will allow you to select the "from directory" and "into directory", and it will proceed to copy ONLY the directory structure. The utility is bundled with functionality such as a command line interface, calculate directories, Windows XP look and feel and much, much more!
TreeCopy is a free download, so try it out.
Click here to download TreeCopy
v1.11
|To run TreeCopy you are required to have:
|TreeCopy will only work successfully on these specific Windows operating systems:
